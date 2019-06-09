Gyang Bere, Jos

The Emir of Kanam, Alh Babangida Muazu, has appealed to the Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, to wade into the crisis between the Emir of Kano, Alh Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the Governor of Kano State, Alh Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He noted that the leadership of the NGF should intervene in the crisis so that things would not get out of control.

Alh. Muazu disclosed this at the weekend when the Muslim community paid a Sallah homage to Governor Lalong at Plateau State Government House Jos.

The emir who was quoted in a press statement by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon, John Gujor, said traditional rulers were expected to be partners in progress with respected governors across the country.

“As emirs and chiefs in the states of the North, our primary duty is to work with the state governors and state government as an indivisible team; by so doing, we are expected to be partners in progress.

“The intervention of the Northern Governors Forum leadership would help in bringing to an end the feud between Ganduje and Emir Sanusi II, so that they would all work for peace and progress of Kano State under the present dispensation.”

READ ALSO: APC, AAC knock Ayade’s agenda, frequent foreign trips