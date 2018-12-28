Following the restoration of power to Ode Aye, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, after a long while, its tradional ruler, Oba William Akinmusayo Akinlade, the Halu of Ode-Aye Kingdom, has commended the staff and management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) for the restoration of electricity to the town.

Flanked by his subjects all in jubilant mood after being reconnected, Oba Akinlade said: “We thank God that after a long while, light is now on. We thank BEDC.

We thank the staff, management and everybody working in BEDC. God will bless you all. You will not be put into blackout.”

The citizens who rejoiced along with the Oba equally praised BEDC over the restoration and sang that darkness would no longer be their portion again with the restoration, adding, “after all, there is now light at the end of the tunnel.”

On Monday, the management of BEDC led by the Chief State Head, Ondo/Ekiti States, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi, had charged the company’s field staff to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Ode-Aye people enjoy electricity beginning from the 2018 Christmas celebration.

BEDC had announced its plan for the town, one of the major communities that suffered electricity deprivation with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu issuing a stern directive through his Technical Committee on Power that everything should be done to end the unacceptable darkness that had enveloped the region in the past 12 years.

In the same vein, in fulfilment of its pledge to Ekiti State government, BEDC had also restored electricity supply to some communities in Ekiti State namely Erinijiyan, Ipole-Iloro and Ikogosi.

The BEDC had recently during a meeting with the Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi assured that power would be restored to the tourism corridor of the state before end of December. Communities in the tourism hub which have been out of supply included; Ikogosi-Ekiti host of the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ipole-Iloro, base of Ariata Waterfalls and Erinijiyan Ekiti.

The CEO had at a press briefing hinted that there was ongoing rehabilitation of Ikogosi/Erinijiyan/Ipole Iloro on Aramoko 33kv feeder, adding that communities in these areas should have more stable power soon.

BEDC is presently partnering with Ekiti State Government (EKSG) on an arrangement for a more improved power supply to enable it power its streetlights for about 10hours a day as against the present situation where streetlights were powered for about three hours daily.