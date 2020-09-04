His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbolahan Akanbi Timson, of Shomolu Bariga Kingdom, Lagos State, has condemned the way in which palliative packages were handled or made available to Lagos residents.

Oba Timson disclosed this in a telephone conversation recently, noting that palliatives given out, unfortunately did not measure up, particularly on account of politicians who already stole and looted Nigeria’s treasury. The Oba said it was the best time to render selfless assistance financially to the have-nots. Speaking on COVID-19, he predicted that “it will leave with us for some time. In another two years, we will still have to battle with it and grapple with its spread.”

He emphasised that small-scale entrepreneur are gradually collapsing due to the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic in the land, but pportunities were still open to those willing to lend a helping hand to small industries desirous of loan and other incentives. It is right time to give helping hand to small scale businesses in order to bridge the gap between the rich and poor, he added. Reacting to palliatives, the Oba who is described as an outstanding royal father, said the palace was playing numerous roles, affecting people’s lives in terms of palliative packages, among others.

“We fed the Shomolu and Bariga communities with foodstuff such as rice, beans, noodles, garri, meat, fish, semolina and others,” he said.

According to him, the palace entered a partnership with a non-governmental organisation, under the auspices of “New Seraph” bankrolled by Mother-in-Israel Soloye, who brought tinned fish (Sardines), loaves of bread and cash to the food palliatives.