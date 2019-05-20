Lukman Olabiyi

The traditional ruler of Isheri-Olofin in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oba Wahab Balogun, has debunked allegations of harassment and land grabbing leveled against him by Alhaji Shamusideen before the state Special Task Force on Land Grabbers.

One of the allegations leveled against the 92-year-old monarch was that he encroached on a parcel of land in the area, causing chaos and destruction of property of residents, illegally evicting them from some and transferring titles to innocent third parties.

But at a public hearing headed by the coordinator of the agency, Mr. Owolabi Arole, at the weekend, Balogun, the Isheri-Olofin community representative, Otunba Remi Adeoye and the secretary of the town, Alfa Isiaka Abogunloko, vehemently denied the allegations.

Counsel to the trio stated that it is the accuser that is a land grabber, trespasser, and encroacher of people’s landed property despite court judgment and Court of Appeal order that status quo be maintained by the family, a judgment debtor that allegedly sold land to him. “It is, however, pertinent for us to let the world know the true position on the land issue, contrary to the tissue of lies stated in the petition written by Shamsideen through Oluwole”, they said.

However, the coordinator of the taskforce, Arole, has ordered the parties involved to obey the resolution of the court.