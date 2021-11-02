By Lukman Olabiyi

A traditional ruler, Alhaji Folorunsho Balogun, has been docked before the Ogun State Chief Magistrates’ Court, Obafemi-Owode, over alleged fraudulent conversion, threat to life and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Balogun, who is the traditional ruler of the Ebute-Ibafo area of the state is alleged to have sold a parcel of land belonging to one Chief Olusegun Sonaya and fraudulently converted the proceeds of the sale to his own use.

The monarch plea is yet to be taken by the court, however, the police prosecutor, Temilehin Oredein, while moving an ex parte application, supported with 13 paragraphs affidavit, prayed the court to remand the accused in the custody of the Correctional Centre, Abeokuta, pending the issuance of legal advice and filing of information paper at the State High Court.

In the affidavit deposed to by ASP Adeyemi Ganiu, an Investigation Police Officer attached to Zonal Monitoring unit, Zone 2 Onikan, Lagos State, he stated that he was a member of the team assigned to investigate a case of conspiracy to commit a felony to wit: forcible entry, threat to life, malicious damage, fraudulent conversion and conduct likely to cause breach of peace involving Folorunsho Balogun.

He stated that one Alkins Attorneys, a legal practitioner, wrote a petition to the AIG Zone 2 command, on behalf of Chief Olusegun Michael Sonaya, against Alhaji Folorunsho Balogun.

After hearing the application, Chief Magistrate, E.O Idowu (Mrs.), in her ruling, delivered on October 21, 2021, held that “after examining the entire exhibits attached to ex-parte motion, especially the petition, this court, hereby, grants the prayers of the applicant that the respondent be remanded at the correctional centre, Abeokuta, pending the issuance of legal advice and filing of information at the high court, if need be.’’

The court further ordered that one of the sureties must be a recognised community leader, while the other must live in and own a residential property within the court’s jurisdiction.

Besides, the sureties must depose an affidavit of means and show proof of identification, residence, employment and payment of the current year tax.

The matter has been adjourned till December 10, 2021, for mention.

