Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Igwe Emeka Ugwu, the traditional ruler of Owerre Nsukka community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State, says he allowed his perimeter fence and part of his palace to be demolished so that he will not be an obstacle to road construction in his community.

Ugwu said this in Nsukka on Wednesday while speaking with reporters.

“For the construction of Senator Fidelis Okoro/Amaeze bye pass road I sacrificed part of my palace building and fence for demolition to enable the ongoing road construction in my community by Enugu State government to be completed according to plan and specifications,” Ugwu said.

“If I say no, the road will be very small and two cars will not pass each at the same time,” he said.

The traditional ruler said that as a leader he must lead by example so that his subjects would also be good followers.

“What I did is a way of telling my people that at one time or the other members of the community will sarcrify something in order to bring development to the community.

“Leaders should be true representatives of the people, ready to sacrifice at all time for the interest of their people,” he said.

Ugwu urged the people of Enugu State to continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s government.

“His administration has changed the narratives in Enugu State on roads, education, health, agriculture, empowerment and capacity building,” he said.

“Everybody in the state is happy with his administration because he is carrying the three senatorial districts along, both in infrastructure development and appointments.

“My promise is that my community will continue to support government policies and programmes In order to move the state to the next level,” he said.