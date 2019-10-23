Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A yet to be crowned traditional ruler in the proposed Ozala/Obogidi autonomous community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, High Chief Samuel Asadu has built a modern hospital for his people.

On completion of the health facility situated in Ozala, Edem-Ani, the centre of the community, Okenwa Ogadagidi as he is fondly called saw the need to quickly constitute a board of trustees to run the place so as to actualise his dream in embarking on the project.

Prior to this philanthropy, oftentimes, lives were lost before help could come. Just as other challenges including lack of basic amenities like good roads, electricity and pipe borne water had made life difficult for the people there, the absence of a functional hospital made it even more challenging.

Daily Sun gathered that the hospital was built in record time shortly after residents of the area thronged to the building site to witness the epoch-making foundation laying ceremony. Today, facilities like x-ray machine, ultra sound scanner machines, 20 mechanised hospital beds, microscope, computers, water closet toilet facilities, 2,000 litre overhead water tanks, standby 750 KVA generator, and a Sienna bus for ambulance services which have been successfully provided in the hospital. With the facilities on ground, what was left was just for the hospital to start operation.

In his speech at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees, Asadu thanked his people for coming out en masse and announced that the project was not a money-making venture as it will render free medical services to the entire people of Ozala/Obogidi autonomous community and beyond.

He told them that the hospital project was just the beginning of other good things that will soon happen to the community, adding that it is also his dream to build a modern market in the community as well as an international secondary school for Nsukka in particular and the country at large.

The United States of America based medical practitioner enjoined other rich men and women in the proposed autonomous community to join hands with him in making the community a better place because there is no place like home.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje, notable clerics, top government officials, elders of the community, security agents and a host of others.

Members of the constituted board include: the benefactor as General Supervisor, Prof. Felix Chinwe Asogwa (Chairman), Peter Onyishi (Secretary) and Anene Omeje.

Other include: I. E. Asogwa (Coordinator), Chief Chidi Ezema, Chief Emma Asadu, Enugu State Head of Service, Dr. Paul Okanyi, Mrs. Rose Ezugwu, Mr. Anthony Okanyi, Mrs. Christy Ozioko and Mr. Job Onyishi.

Daily Sun learnt that High Chief Asadu has overtime been reputed for his philanthropy. Recently, he had built and donated a modern house to the family of one late Mr. Simon Odome. He had also donated Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to Edem-Ani neighbourhood watch as well as sponsored over 50 students in tertiary institutions among other numerous landmark projects in Nsukka and beyond.