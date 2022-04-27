The traditional ruler of the Ode-Omu, Osun State, HRM Oba James Bolarinwa Oladipupo Ajani, has expressed his happiness to the executives of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), in the Southwest zone, for considering his domain as host city for the maiden YSFON Southwest Under-16 Gold Cup Soccer tournament.

The monarch, who stated this while hosting the delegation of South/West YSFON in his palace over the weekend, thanked the grassroots sports body for deeming it fit to spotlight Ode-Omu in the national sporting circle with the hosting right.

The royal father pledged the support of his chiefs, the Alayegun in-Council and the cooperation and the entire community to the organiser during the epic grassroots soccer event slated between May 9 to 16, 2022 at the National Youth Development Centre, Odeomu, Osun State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking in the same vein, the national president of Ode-Omu Descendant Union (ODU), Hon. Akinlabi Ajisafe Olaniyi has also promised to assist the organiser in staging a memorable and enviable event to sustain it as an annual programme for the town and Osun State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Southwest chapter of YSFON, Abayomi Alabi, who initiated the competition, has urged the six states in the south/west expected to participate in the tourney to commence a playoff that will produce two teams to represent each state for the finals where cash prizes, medals and other incentives will be given to eventual winners.

“The idea behind this soccer event is to institute a tournament to keep the flag of Sports in the Yoruba speaking States flying by going to the nooks and crannies of each of the States to discover more talents and positively engaged them,” Alabi, popularly known as Oluaye, noted.