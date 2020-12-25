From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Eburu of Iba in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Okunoye Oyedeji 11 has urged Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration to pray for peace in the country.

The monarch also urged Christians to use the occasion to seek the face of God for His intervention in the affairs of the country.

Oba Okunoye specifically urged Christians to pray fervently to God for an end to insurgency, kidnapping and banditry now rampant in all parts of the country.

He also charged Christians to pray for an end to COVID 19 pandemic which is still ravaging many nations of the world including Nigeria.

The monarch who is also a seasoned educationist called on the government to work with traditional rulers at ensuring the security of the country, just as he called on security agencies to brace up on the security of lives and properties.

Also, he urged Christians to show love to others as exemplied in the life of Jesus Christ, who he said He’s the reason for the season.

Besides, he enjoined them to demonstrate the act of giving as it was the basis for the celebration, saying that God Himself demonstrated the act of giving by given His only begotten son, Jesus Christ to mankind, hence, the need for men to do same.