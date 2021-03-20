Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Hon. Zaccheus Adelabu.

Extolling the virtues of the new appointee, the nonagenarian monarch acknowledged the contributions of the philanthropist to Ogbomoso and environs, adding that Adelabu has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the appointment of the new Executive Secretary, the first class traditional ruler urged Adelabu to live up to expectations in his noble assignment.

In a goodwill message, Oba Oyewumi called on the management and staff of NSDC to support their new head in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities, adding that the leadership attributes of Adelabu, are remarkable and worthy of emulation.

The royal father said,: “On behalf of the good people of Ogbomosoland, I congratulate Hon. Zaccheus Adelabu, on his appointment as Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC). The appointment is well deserved and good for the country.