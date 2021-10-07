By Lukman Olabiyi

The Onipokia of Ipokia in Ogun State, Oba Yisa Sola Olaniyan, has showered encomiums on a Canada-based art and culture promoter, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye, aka Baba Asa, for his initiatives targeted at promoting the Yoruba culture and tradition across the globe.

He said he has over the years observed with keen interest how the lover of Yoruba culture remained consistent in adding values to the customs and traditions of the people. Oyatoye is convener and president, Asa Day World Wide Inc. He was at the monarch’s palace with other dignitaries and Nollywood stars to rejoice with Oba Olaniyan on his first coronation anniversary.

The monarch commended the Yoruba culture ambassador for his relentless passion and zeal in placing the indigenous culture on the global map. He pledged to give necessary support to the culture promoter and his organisation to ensure Yoruba culture and traditions are celebrated and accepted in more countries.

Baba Asa thanked Olaniyan for being a pillar of support. He promised to do more “in ensuring that Yoruba culture is cherished more than ever before.” He said it was a thing of joy for promoting his own culture, saying he couldn’t have done otherwise because it was the only root and source that gave him life.

He enjoined all sons and daughters of Oduduwa to gladly uplift Yoruba culture, art and tradition: “With strict adherence to culture many social vices could be eradicated.” He disclosed that Asa Day which will hold in Lagos on November 21, 2021, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government: “Asa Day is designed to take the Yoruba youths off the streets.

“Looking at the population of the youths in Nigeria and the region, the youths represent the strength of every race. If the South West governors can key into the programme, it will add to the value and create the needed market for the youths.

“Asa Day is a global template to showcase the content of Yoruba culture, art and tradition to the world. We have made significant progress with it in Canada. Asa Day is a brand on its own, and as a global event, it transcends beyond Nigeria and South West.”

