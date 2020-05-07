Dickson Okafor

The traditional ruler of Ojo community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu, Eze Oranyelu 1 of Ojoto the III, has commended the efforts of the Federal Government and that of Anambra State towards prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Mbamalu praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the step taken so far to stop the spread of the deadly disease in the country, adding that the ease of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and Abuja where there is high cases of COVID-19 is a right step in the right direction.

The monarch stated this during a recent sensitisation and awareness campaign he organised to enlighten his subjects on measures to prevent community spread of the disease in his domain.

He also commended Governor Willie Obiano for relaxing the lockdown in the state after two weeks having worked tirelessly to ensure the number of case