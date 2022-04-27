From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Emir of Dukku emirate council in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State Alhaji Haruna Rashid has commended the Managing Director (MD) of Tinka Point Nigeria Limited and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka (BBT), for standing out in supporting orphans and the less privilege.

According to the paramount ruler, the efforts of the businessman through his philanthropic services are whipping up the tears of orphans in the state. The Emir stated this while speaking during a courtesy visit paid on him by the MD at his Palace on Wednesday in Dukku.

The Emir appreciates him for his visit stating that BBT is now like a household name in Gombe north and beyond. He said, “I would not be mistaken to say that we all know Tinka Point, even if not everything he has done in our communities but for his philanthropic and endless support to orphans and the less privileged.

“We must appreciate you for taking care and sponsoring the education of several orphans not just in Gombe north but in the whole Gombe state,” the Royal Father said.

He also appreciated the state government for patronizing the Tinka Point Nigeria Limited an indigenous construction company on-road and other contracts which have in turn guaranteed his support in host communities.

He said, “We also want to appreciate the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for every work he has executed in our emirate despite the competitive need in the face of a dwindling economy that not only our state but the nation is battling with”.

On his part, BBT who is being called upon to contest for the Gombe North senatorial seat consoles the emir and other sons and daughters of the Dukku LGA over various death and losses that occurred while he was out of the country.

He said, “it is part of us to always pay such a visit to console where a life is lost or celebrate with you and our people during a joy’s moment. I understand that while I was away, some of us lost parents, relatives and other elder statemen, so, now that am back, I came great you and entire emirate”.