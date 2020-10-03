Fred Itua, Abuja

A traditional ruler in Enugu State, Igwe Mike Nnukwu and concerned kindred families of Amechi Awkunanaw and Obeagu communities of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have begged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu, to save them from alleged police harassment.

Obinna Ugwu, lawyer to the traditional ruler and other aggrieved members of the community in a letter addressed to the IGP, said the attitude of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) with the D9 Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State police command, was unhealthy for the force.

“In what appears to be a brazen disregard to the office of the Inspector-General of Police, it is indeed very sad to remark that while the legal section was making very frantic effort to retrieve the case files from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) in compliance with the order/directive of the Inspector-General of Police under reference, the Special Tactical Squad is working with the D9 section of the Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State police command to arrest and detain the indigenes of our client over the same subject which your office has directed the Commissioner of Police, Legal to consolidate.