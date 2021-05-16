By Omoniyi Salaudeen
He traditional ruler of Candos community in the Ipaja area of Lagos, Chief Moruf Owonla, has petitioned the House of Representatives and the Police Service Commission (PSC), Abuja, over incessant harassments and detention by Area K Police Command, Badagry.
In a petition written by his counsel, Remi Adeoye, the monarch alleged that a police officer attached to Area K command, Kingsley Anyanwu, ordered his detention based on false complaints by trespassers on his landed property.
This is even as he accused the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, of alleged complicity by sudden withdrawal of the four police details approved for his company, Rosebol Petroleum Limited, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
The petition reads in part: ‘Upon this discovery, our client sought to have an audience with Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, so as to explain the circumstances that led to the dispute between our client and CSP Kingsley Anyanwu but Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, failed and refused to grant our client any audience and he also failed to create any avenue to listen to our client.”
Leave a Reply