The traditional ruler of Lisa, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Oladele Odugbemi, has urged media houses to provide insurance cover for journalists. He said this was in view of the hazards of the profession, which made many journalists die in the course of service.

Represented by the Amona of Lisa, Chief Adeyinka Adefunmiloye, the Oba spoke at the burial of Mrs Bukola Ogundare who was a member of Freelance Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Lagos chapter. He opined: “The media which is the heart of the nation in view of its enormous contributions to nation building is passing through difficult moments.”

He described the Ogundare as a committed media practitioner who did her assignment with passion: “The fallen journalist used her profession to serve humanity till the end: “I condole with the family of Ogundare on this big loss. Not long ago, she was present at the award ceremony given to me and she played an important role.

“Let me implore media houses to insure their workers against any form of eventuality. She died on her way to Abuja to honour an assignment.” Ogundare was involved in a car crash. She was an independent producer with Radio Nigeria on 103. 5 Ikoyi. She was buried at Ibogu, Egbeda Ifo, Ogun State.