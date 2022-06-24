The monarch of Ifo land, Oba Samuel Atanda Oladipupo, stakeholders and the community in general have been praised over ongoing construction of a new office for the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the Ifo Police Station in Ogun State.

Making the commendation, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, who is the DPO at the station, showered praises on the monarch for his fatherly contribution, adding that when completed, apart from DPO’s large office, the building will also accommodate the reception, DCO, Administrative office, visitor’s sitting room and other apartments needed at the station.

Kuranga, who was officially transferred to the station in February this year, has contributed a lot in fighting crimes with other officers at the station.