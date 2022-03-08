From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Following a litany of abandoned projects littered in Bayelsa State, the Amayanabo Of Opu-Nembe Kingdom of the State and National President of the Medical and Health Workers Union Of Nigeria (MHWUN), His Royal Majesty (HRM), King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, has charged the state governor, Douye Diri, to remain focused in completing unfinished, people-oriented projects abandoned by past administrations.

He said such dedication would flaunt and reinforce him as a broad-minded politician who practices politics without bitterness, which is consistent with the mantra of the defunct Great Nigeria Peoples Party (GNPP).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

King Josiah, who stated the above in a statement, commended the Bayelsa State Governor for ensuring he completed and commissioned the Nembe Unity bridge linking Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri communities in Opu-Nembe and Nembe-City Kingdoms within two years of his administration.

He hailed the Governor and ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, for his numerous contributions to the development of the state and country at large.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The paramount ruler further applauded Diri’s inclusive governance style and encouraged him to be unrelenting in his actions.

The Medical and Health Workers Union President said the bridge, which has been constructed for more than 10 years, will not only solidify the peaceful coexistence between Opu-Nembe and Nembe City Kingdoms but will help boost commercial activities; even as he prayed for peace and prosperity of all the kingdoms.

Governor Diri led top government functionaries to the Nembe Unity bridge recently where former President Goodluck Jonathan commissioned the project to the delight of the two ancient Kingdoms of Olodiàmà and Òbòlòàmà (now; Opu-Nembe kingdom and the Nembe-City Kingdom respectively).

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .