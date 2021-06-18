By Dickson Okafor

As the nation is enmeshed in restiveness and insecurity, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, under the aegis of Eze Ndigbo Welfare Foundation, organised a one-day workshop in Lagos recently to help promote peaceful co-existence among Igbo youths and indigenes of the state through culture.

The annual event is aimed at sensitizing young people from the South-East living outside Igboland to live peacefully with their host communities.

In attendance were young people of Igbo extraction in Lagos and neighbouring states in the South-West. Highlights of the event included electrifying dance by cultural troupes and displays by masquerades to entertain guests. The programme was used to emphasize the importance of Igbo culture and tradition as tools for national unity.

Addressing the gathering, Eze Ndigbo Lagos Island, chairman/CEO Mac-Akudiufu Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ifekandu, stressed that the workshop was to sensitize Igbo youths in the Diaspora to the importance of culture as a unifying factor and a tool to foster unity and peaceful co-existence among people from different ethnic origins.

He said the event became necessary at this turbulent time in the nation’s history, with agitations by some ethnic groups trying to tear the country apart. He expressed the belief that, with the coming together of young people, the country would overcome all problems confronting it and prevent Nigeria from disintegrating.

The Anambra State-born cultural activist recalled how, as the youngest person, he was conferred with seven titles in different cadres in his town. A feat, according to him, no person has achieved in the history of the town. He said Nigeria’s unity and strength was tied to its diversity through culture.

The chief advised young people to aspire to be good citizens by being patriotic and law-abiding, saying he never jumped any cadre to earn the seven titles, including Ozo Nkpu Omechalu illi Ofubosi.

Eze ifekandu admonished Igbo people on the importance of honesty and dedication, which are virtues that made him one of the kingmakers in the town and also a member of the Igwe’s council.

He urged the youths to eschew sharp practices and strive for honour through truthfulness, purity and transparency and avoid anything that was against natural justice, equity and good conscience. He also advised them to embrace dialogue, instead of restiveness, as a way of resolving disputes with government at all levels. He called on them to imbibe cultural values, which include respect for elders, saying culture and tradition serve as a guide in African society.

He enjoined the youths to always speak Igbo language more than other language, which he said was one of the signs that they were in touch with their roots. He said, for them to be good ambassadors of Igboland, they must embrace hard work and commitment, which he said shot the Igbo to limelight globally, particularly after they lost all they had during the Nigerian civil war.

While commending the cordial relationship between the Igbo and their hosts in Lagos Island, which he described as one of the legacies of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and His Royal Highness, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, he thanked the duo for sustaining the friendly environment that non-indigenes enjoy in the state.

He encouraged Igbo youths as major stakeholders in the state to participate actively in the forthcoming local government election by either seeking to be elected as chairman or councillor, as it would afford the Igbo the opportunity to be part of decision-making processes in Lagos State.

The eze called on the governor to help reduce multiple taxes that Igbo traders pay to the state government and also check the activities of levy collectors, whom he accused of extorting mony from Igbo traders, especially in the Island area.

On the agitation for secession, Ifekandu blamed nepotism and injustice by the government against Ndigbo as the main cause of the agitation for Biafra. He said the marginalization of the Igbo by the Federal Government was fuelling anger and disunity in the country. He condemned the destruction of police stations and killing of security operatives by gunmen in the South-East, but called on the Federal Government to withdraw the military from the zone.

He reaffirmed his belief in one, indivisible Nigeria, but re-echoed his support for restructuring of the country, which he said would foster unity and peace.