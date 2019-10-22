He lauded the untiring efforts of the Ekpeye at building bridges of unity and understanding, in order to restore the harmony of the good old days. He urged them to intensify efforts at maintaining peaceful co-existence between the component parts that predate modernity.

While declaring open the ele night, Eze Otuwarikpo noted that the long-standing peace between the different parts of Ekpeye ethnic Nationality served as a stabilising factor at this critical time when, the country is in dire need of peace, understanding and development.

He called for the continued support of the people to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wikein order to promote peace and security.

The ele night which heralds the start of the Ogwu Ekpeye festival, climaxed with the public embrace and reconciliation of the differences between their promi- nent political leaders.

In his response, a notable lawmaker from the area, Ehie, thanked the monarch for finding the need to reconcile them. He described the choice of the ele night to reconcile them as symbolic in the light of the fact that they were coming together to further cement the bond of unity among the Upata people and Ekpeye at large.

Also speaking, Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Benjamin Eke, reaffirmed his administration’s determination to improve the wellbeing of the people. He informed that the Council was ready to provide basic school materials for primary school pupils.

On his part, member of the House of Representatives representing Ahoada East/Abua-Odual Federal Constituency, Bob Solomon, said the reconciliation would go a long way towards identifying those things that the people share in common and de-emphasise those that divide them. He promised to sponsor the 2020 ele night.

The event witnessed the formal handover of the Upata Draft Constitution to the Upata Traditional Council by the Constitution Drafting Committee headed by Sir Nnamdi Okpu.

Prior to the ele night, the Director General of Na- tional Industrial Skills Development Programme (NIS-DP), Chief Joseph Ari, paid a courtesy visit to Eze Otu- warikpo, at his Ihuaba palace. He said Industrial Trust Fund (ITF) would partner with the traditional institu- tion to train and empower youths, as a way to stem development and unity in Ekpeye land,

Ari said: “The ITF was established to be utilitized to promote and encourage the acquisition of skills in industry and commerce in Nigeria with a view to generating a pool of indigenous trained manpower sufficient to meet the needs of the nation’s economy”.

At a brief ceremony, an overwhelmed Ari was inducted into the Upata Traditional Council as the Owuze Upata 1 (the benefactor of the Upata people), expressed delight and assured that the organisation would assist to equip the Ahoada Industrial Training Centre with modern technical equipment for training purposes.