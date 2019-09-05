Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Obi of Abavo in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Uche Irenuma II, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by some unnamed politicians in Ika to divert monthly funds meant for youths empowerment.

Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), an interventionists arm of the state government, released certain funds to oil-bearing ethnic nationalities to assist youths improve their businesses.

But, Irenuma, in a letter to the Chairman of Traditional Rulers’ Council, Emmanuel Efeizomor, expressed fears that the money might no longer get to the end users as intended by DESOPADEC.

He appealed to Efeizomor, who is the Obi of Owa Kingdom, to wade in and stop the planned diversion of the funds, even as he called on Ika sons and daughters to take a cue from how funds are being disbursed by oil-bearing ethnic nationalities in the state.

Beside, youths in the community have called on DESOPADEC Chairman, Michael Diden, to stop the said unnamed politicians in Ika from diverting the money meant for their empowerment. In a letter jointly signed by the President, Vice President, Secretary and Public Relations Officer of the association, Godwin Ijiebor, Igweh Emma, Amamosa Jude and Okoh Miracle, respectively, they expressed their support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.