From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State have called on the state government to declare state of emergency in Igbide and Emede communities in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The monarchs said they are worried by wanton destruction of lives and property in both communities as a result of renewed wave of inter-communal clashes.

Rising from their meeting in Asaba, the monarchs under the aegis of Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council, urged security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to engage in intelligence gathering and aggressive security strategies to stem the destruction.

The royal fathers equally challenged the traditional rulers and community leaders in the two warring communities to rise up to the occasion and call their people to order to enhance the speedy resolution of the crisis.

Presenting a five-point communique at the end of the meeting, chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II appealed to the people to sheath the sword and embrace dialogue.

Flanked by the 1st vice chairman of the council and Orodje of Okpe, Rtd. Major General Felix Mujakpueruo and 2nd vice chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, Luke SP Kalanama VIII, the chairman stressed the need for the urgent intervention by government in order to restore normalcy, law and order to the area.

”The reoccurring wanton destruction of lives and property is needless, senseless and unnecessary and we urge the combatants to retrace their steps and allow peace to reign,” he stressed.

The communiqué particularly harped on the need for royal fathers to engage in peace building initiatives and promote harmonious existence among residents of their various domains to enhance development.

The Monarchs lauded what they called increased tempo of development of infrastructure across Delta State by the Okowa Administration saying there were proud of Governor Okowa.

On the second wave of COVID-19, the royal fathers enjoined Deltans and other residents to always observe the protocols and other safety measures to avoid contracting the virus.