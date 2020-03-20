Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta North Senatorial District (Anioma) have thrown their weight behind the decision of governors of the South South to establish a security network to tackle security challenges in the region.

The monarchs said a regional security outfit was the enduring solution needed to curb incessant security challenges, including herders/farmers clashes, armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping in the region.

Rising from a joint meeting with representatives of security agencies at Owa-Oyibu in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, the royal fathers commended the governors for initiating the idea of regional security network.

Reading a seven-point communique at the end of the meeting, Chairman of the Forum of Delta North Traditional Rulers and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, described the decision to float a regional security outfit as one of the best decisions taken by the governors in recent times, saying it was not only people-oriented but timely.

He called for the unification of all security/vigilante groups in the nine local government areas in Delta North.

While prevailing on the commissioner of police to strengthen the security outfits through the provision of security materials to enable them optimally assist the police in crime detection and prevention, Efeizomor urged relevant government agencies to embark on the registration of all motorcycles and tricycles operating in Delta North, insisting that their time of operation should be regulated to curb their excesses.

The monarchs suggested that all motorcycle and tricycle operators should be made to wear operational tags that must tally with the registration numbers of their motorcycles and tricycles for easy identification in the event of their involvement in crime-related issues.

The monarchs also called for increased public support for vigilante groups and hailed the cooperation among traditional rulers in the district, pointing out that their resolve to continue to speak with one voice on issues of common interest was not negotiable.

They commended the chairmen of the nine local government areas of Delta North for partnering them in promoting peace, harmony and security in their various kingdoms.