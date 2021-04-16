From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has condemned the kidnap of Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, who was kidnapped in his palace on Thursday evening by suspected gunmen in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the Council and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, who reacted on behalf of the monarchs in the state, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ajibade Olubunmi, to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, titled ‘OBAS ASK POLICE TO FLUSH OUT KIDNAPPERS FROM EKITI STATE..CONDEMN KIDNAP OF COLLEAGUE’ called on the police to swing into action and rescue the monarch, suggested ways to rid the state of kidnappers.

The statement read,

“The Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Alawe of Ilawe- Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi AFUNTADE 1, has called on the police in Ekiti State to swing into action in rescuing the traditional ruler of Ilemeso -Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba David Oyewumi who was whisked away from his palace by kidnappers yesterday, 15th April 2021.

“Speaking in his palace in Ilawe-Ekiti today, 16th April 2021 on behalf of all traditional rulers in the State, the Alawe who described the situation as embarrassing, worrisome and troubling, asked the police to spread its dragnets all over the state as well as increase patrols both day and night to stop the kidnappers from having free movement in Ekiti.

“The monarch suggested that more personnel should be recruited into the Amotekun Security outfit in addition to equipping the outfit with requisite gadgets in order to monitor all routes and forests in Ekiti.

“The Chairman of the Ekiti traditional rulers further suggested that the Army should be brought in at this stage to support other security outfits in flushing out all kidnappers from Ekiti forests and their hideouts.

“Oba Alabi urged members of the various communities in Ekiti to always give useful information on unusual movements of strange faces to security agents.

Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti was kidnapped in his palace yesterday, the 15th of April 2021 by gunmen who scaled the fence of his palace.”