Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Traditional ruler of Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Thomas Obidiegwu, has distributed relief materials to residents of the five major wards in the town as part of efforts to help cushion the effects of Coronavirus lockdown.

The Oluoha, as the traditional institution is known, was assisted by his cabinet members to give out the items in his Ihiala palace, yesterday.

The items included 270 bags of 50 kg rice, 50 bags of salt and 50 cartons of tin tomatoes. Each ward was allotted 50 bags of rice each.

“The purposes of providing these are to help the state government in our own little capacity in cushioning the effects of Coronavirus lockdown. It is also to thank my people for their compliance with government directives to stay at home. We shall continue to do our best to provide better life for our people,” Igwe Obidiegwu said.

While commending the state government for its tireless efforts at ensuring that Coronavirus did not spread in the state, the monarch urged the people to always sensitise the villagers on need for social distancing, sanitisation and staying at home to avoid contacting the deadly virus.