Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Traditional rulers in the nine states of the Niger Delta have faulted the adoption of open and hand cash disbursement to vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effect of COVID-19 which has inflicted economic hardship on citizens.

The monarchs, under the aegis of the Rural Chiefs’ Peace and Development Initiatives (RCPD), said though the intention by the Federal Government was laudable, the open and hand disbursement of cash is intended to perpetuate fraud, rubbish the cashless policy of the administration and promote selective payments.

RCPD, in a statement, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital by its National Chairman, Nengi James-Eriworio, said the decision to adopt open display of cash and payment is shameful and question the integrity of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the area of accountability, probity and good governance.