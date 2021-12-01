From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council has hailed the decision of the state government to immortalise one of it’s members, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien.

Edozien, a Professor of Medicine, is the oldest living professor in any discipline across Nigeria.

He had the recently commissioned sprawling central secretariat for civil servants in the state named after him by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa explained that the honour was in recognition of his accomplishments in the medical profession and his disposition to peace-building and peaceful coexistence among the different ethnic nationalities of the state.

Rising from its meeting in Asaba, the council described the secretariat complex as a landmark project, saying that naming it after Edozien was indicative of the understanding, respect and love between the traditional institution and the state government.

Reading the communiqué at the end of the meeting, chairman of the council and the Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, also lauded the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu for extending radio coverage across the state to provide information on government activities.

The monarchs congratulated the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III on his ascension to the throne, and urged him to sustain the positive steps taken so far to promote peace, unity and progress in the kingdom.

On the communal crisis in Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, the royal fathers enjoined the panel set up by the state government to proffer lasting solution to the dispute.