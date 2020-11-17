Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Permanent Secretary in charge of Edo State Ministry of Communication and Orientation, Mr. Joses Sede, yesterday, solicited the support of traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, trade unions, students and the press towards the actualization of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s laudable vision of Making Edo Great Again through sustainable development of the state.

Osede, whp addressed journalists in Benin City, called for objective reportage of government’s policies and programmes in the next four years, just as he solicited for the media’s constructive criticism for redirection as part its agenda setting roles.

He explained that Governor Obaseki’s road map for the next four years is Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) which entails growing the Social sector by improving on Education, Healthcare system, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the state.

He listed other components of MEGA to include rapid development of critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure, which will provide a framework to drive inclusive growth.

“Build the economy and drive industrialization, trade and investment to solidify the State’s status as the choice investment destination in the country.”