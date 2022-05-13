From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State have resolved to do away with zoning of political positions until after the 2023 general elections.

They said that their earlier agreement on zoning of political positions in the LGA was violated by some of their people despite all pleas and entreaties to abide by it.

Chairman, Ayamelum Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Benjamin Okeji, told Daily Sun that the monarchs and other leaders in the LGA sat and agreed to do away with zoning for now until after next year’s polls.

“They were arguing about zoning or no zoning but we told them that zoning has never been respected and that God has also shared the positions for us.

“The man from Ayamelum South is the Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources; the Central has been occupying the chairmanship of the LGA for numerous years. Even the immediate past Commissioner for Culture and Tourism is from Central”, he argued.

Former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Paul Odenigbo, said that political positions in the area were being shared amongst the three zones created by the people for political and administrative convenience.

“Because of that, we met in Awka on April 10. We discussed it but couldn’t reach a consensus. We said ‘let us allow the status quo to remain. The central hold your council chairman, the north stay with your House of Assembly.”

