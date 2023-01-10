Prominent indigenes of Ebiraland in Kogi State have flayed their traditional ruler, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, for allegedly disrespecting the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello, saying he must respect constituted authority and should not play God.

They alleged the monarch snubbed Buhari and Bello when the former visited Kogi on Thursday, December 29, 2022 to commission some projects.

The indigenes noted with disappointment how the Ohinoyi had allegedly assumed the position of a ‘permanent antagonist’ to government in the state by words and actions, stressing that the monarch had totally derailed from the purviews of the assigned roles of his office by taking sides in politics in his words and deeds, instead of being neutral and playing father to all.

They made their positions public, yesterday, in a statement, entitled: “Ohinoyi’s query is perfectly in order,” co-signed by Ohiotenyete of Ebiraland and President, Nigeria Institute for Industrial Security, Isa Ozi Salami and Salihu Abdullahi, Ajimasi Idu Eyire Uhuapa Ebiya and Secretary, Ebira Peoples Human Rights Defence, Okene.

While backing a recent query given to the monarch for allegedly disrespecting the offices of the president and governor, the Ebira leaders said: “There has been no regime in Kogi State that has not queried Ibrahim.”

They alleged that the monarch’s activities have been rubbishing the exalted throne, which he occupies, unlike his forebears who had conducted themselves with grace, honour and dignity deserving of the exalted office they occupied.

The indigenes said this just as they called on the administration to implement the court judgement granting Uhuodo community autonomy and entitling them to a separate Ohi stool in Okehi Local Government Area, while urging the government to make eligibility to the Ohinoyi stool exclusive to Ohis only.

They specifically described the traditional ruler’s action against President Buhari and Governor Bello as “untenably reprehensible, to say the least.”

The Ebira indigenes, therefore, asked the state government to take necessary actions against the monarch should he fail to respond to the official query issued to him within the stipulated period, saying government must not allow its sanctity of authority to be violated in such a brazen manner without consequences.

“However, should the Ohinoyi refuse to answer the query within the stipulated timeframe, we call on the state government not to hesitate to do the needful promptly, following due process. Heavens will not fall. If nothing is done to redress this situation, it means Ibrahim is above everybody, including the government. Today, none of our six Ohis find his private house safe and conducive to attend meetings or functions, yet he is reluctant to shift venue for meetings to the ultra-modern Ohinoyi’s palace. We have no dynasty in Ebiraland and can never accept an imposition,” they said.