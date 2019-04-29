Christopher Oji

Son of a traditional ruler has been arrested in connection with the murder of Comrade Oshin Aderigbigbe, Public Relations Officer, Joint Campus Committee (JCC), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in Lagos.

At the weekend, it was reported at Okokomaiko police station that Aderibingbe was stabbed by three young men who dispossessed him of his handset and laptop. He was rushed to the hospital but he eventually died.

The leader of the hoodlums, who allegedly attacked him, was later discovered to be Ahmed, aka Kawu, was arrested.

The state police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said the suspect has confessed he committed the crime alongside his friends, who are now at large.

He said: “The said Ahmed, who is the son of a popular traditional ruler in Okoko, is a notorious criminal who was charged to court on several occasions by the police for sundry offences. He returned from prison six months ago and has been on the watch-list of the police.”

Elkana said the police have declared manhunt for other members of the gang.

He said in another development on Saturday, another man was stabbed to death at about 2.45pm in Lagos.

He said: “Dopemu police station received a distress call that some persons engaged themselves in a fight at a drinking joint along Ogunbaniyi Street, Agege. A team of policemen from Dopemu police station was drafted to the scene to restore order.

“Preliminary investigation carried out revealed that Bukola Oluwaseun (37) of Adeyola Street, Dopemu was stabbed in the neck with a bottle by Isaiah (42). The victim died on the way to the hospital and his corpse was deposited at the mortuary for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested by the police. Investigation is ongoing.”