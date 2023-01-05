By Gabriel Dike

Son of a popular monarch have been fingered as the ring leader of students of the Federal Government College, Ijanikin, Lagos, involved in sex scandal at a hotel recently.

Daily Sun gathered that this is not the first time the monarch son is involved in a major issue and has not been disciplined until the sex scandal, which lead to his suspension.

Investigations revealed that the popular Lagos monarch is doing everything possible to sweep the matter under the carpet by reaching out to top government officials.

President of Global Federal Government College Old Students Association, Toun Aderele, said the alumni association owe it members to pass across what really transpired in the sex scandal involving some students.

He said during a regular random exercise carried out by the school management as one of the measures to keep tabs on the students and curb their excesses, the authorities realized that some students were not in their dormitories.

She said the parents of the said students were immediately called to find out if their children were at home, adding, “none of the missing children were in their homes.

According to her, after pressure from the authorities, one of the students decided to open up as to where these students were.

“It was with this information that the school authorities along with the parents of these students and officers of the Ijanikin Police Station found them in a hotel within the community. The students were picked up and taken to the Ijanikin Police Station for further interrogation.

“It was discovered that the ring leader is the son of a popular monarch. As recommended by the set rules and guidelines of the Federal Ministry of Education, the students were immediately suspended indefinitely.”

Aderele said the Schools Based Management Committee (SBMC), a body of stakeholders deliberated on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and sanctioned the erring students.

“There have been occasions where parents come to the school to threaten the principal and management for taking the necessary disciplinary measures where their children have been badly behaved.”

He explained that the management of the school was swift in dealing with the situation, stating, “they have taken the appropriate steps according to the Federal Ministry of Education Guidelines and have in no way tried to cover up the incident.

Aderele said the school management is committed to instilling discipline in every student and hope that the parents of each student lend their support in making the children good and upright citizens of Nigeria.

At the college on Thursday, parents, who came pay their wards school fees, were discussing the scandal.

Officials of the college Parent Teacher Association (PTA) declined to speak on the sex scandal.