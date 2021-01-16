By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will next month continue its quest for a ticket to the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in Monastir, Tunisia in February when the February window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers holds from 17-25.

According to the FIBA Regional Office Africa which confirmed this on Friday, the February window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers is the third leading to the Final Round billed for Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigeria is top of Group D with 6 points from three games from the November Window which was held last November in Kigali and is ahead of South-Sudan, Mali and Rwanda.

All remaining games of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers will take place during this final window from February 17 to 21, 2021.

The bubbles will be hosted in the cities of Monastir (Tunisia) and Yaounde (Cameroon).

The most important criteria in choosing the hosts, like for the previous window, was health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.

The Second Round of Groups A,D and E will take place in Monastir while Groups B and C will be played in Yaounde from February 19 to 21.