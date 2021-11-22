From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on residents of the South East to go about their normal businesses as the era of Monday’s sit-at-home has ended.

In a statement, yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze encouraged schools, banks, transporters and markets to resume their normal activities as the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had cancelled the sit-at-home order.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide urges the public to go about their normal businesses every Monday of the week because the era of Monday’s sit-at-home is gone. All the schools in the South East are encouraged to commence their usual academic activities without any fear of molestation.

“The transporters and traders that come to the South East of Nigeria from all parts of the country and the Cameroons are also advised to feel free to come and transact their businesses. This is because, the leadership of IPOB has cancelled the Monday’s sit-at-home order they had earlier issued.”

Ohanaeze also commended IPOB for the understanding and maturity it exhibited during the Anambra State governorship election and for cancelling the sit-at-home order.

“They have, indeed, scored two major points: First, the Igbo detractors and doomsayers were disappointed that the election was a resounding success. Second is that the IPOB can listen to appeal by the elders.

“It is very heartwarming that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worlwide, traditional rulers, archbishops, governors, eminent persons, women groups, political class, the academia in Igbo land are united in the release-Nnamdi-Kanu-project.

“This has proved to the skeptics that the Igbo unity is incontrovertible and that they can also be mobilised within a very short time. There is no gainsaying the diverse views and persuasions among the Igbo but the maturity in the Igbo republicanism is the rare capacity to unite for a common interest any time the need arises.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on the market associations, road transport unions, labour leaders and all the interest groups to sensitise their members towards full economic activities in all parts of Igbo land on Mondays.

“As the Christmas season approaches, it is expected that the volume of business transactions will be on the increase. It is to the advantage of the Igbo land that financial inflow into the South East within the period is not encumbered by any means.

“While the huge losses incurred in the last months because of the sit-at-home is highly regrettable, efforts must be made to ensure further losses are averted.”

