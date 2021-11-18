From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, yesterday, identified monetisation, militarisation of politics and ignorance as factors militating against women getting into political offices despite their numerical strength in voting.

Anenih, who is the first vice president of the League of Women Voters in Nigeria (NILOWV), stated this in Benin when she addressed newsmen on activities to mark the group’s 25th anniversary.

Flanked by former speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Elizabeth Ativie, state chairperson, Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and other state and local leaders of the group, Anenih said there was need to change the narratives ahead of 2023 elections, disclosing that NILOWV has been networking with bodies that share similar ideals across the country to spring a surprise.

“We need to change the mindset of our people and it is only through education that this can be done and you know the media is to mould minds, to mould opinions and to change mindsets so we are appealing to you to put in more efforts because what is happening is just ignorance and patriarchy that is being fuelled and sustained by ignorance.

“That women hate themselves is a tool created by men for women to use against women to divide us and disorganise us and you know that everything happens from the mind.

“The men have made politics look as if it is just a man’s stuff so when they see a woman coming, it is the man that will say all sorts of things against the woman that is coming out.”

She said Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, would be the keynote speaker in the annual conference that would culminate in the election of new officers for the association.

