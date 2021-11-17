From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, ex-Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Iyom Josephine Anenih‎, yesterday, identified monetization and militarization of politics including ignorance as factors militating against women getting into political offices despite their numerical strength in voting.

The Mrs Anenih who is the 1st Vice- President of the League of Women Voters in Nigeria (NILOWV), stated this in Benin City, while addressing journalists on activities to mark the group’s 25th anniversary.

Flanked by former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. (Mrs) Elizabeth Ativie, State Chairperson, Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and other state and local leaders of the group, Anenih said there was need to change these narratives ahead of the 2023 elections, disclosing that NILOWV has been networking with bodies that share similar ideas across the country to spring a surprise.

She announced that the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, is expected as the keynote Speaker in its annual conference that would culminate in the election of new officers for the association.

“We need to change the mindset of our people and it is only through education that this can be done and you know that the press is to mould minds, to mould opinions and to change mindsets so we are appealing to you to put in more efforts because what is happening is just ignorance and patriarchy that is being fuelled and sustained by ignorance.

“That women hate themselves is a tool created by men for women to use against women to divide us and disorganise us and you know that everything happens from the mind.

“The men have made politics look as if it is just a man’s stuff so when they see a woman coming, it is the man that will say all sorts of things against the woman that is coming out.

“In elections, how many females do you have as candidates and how many women have the financial muscle? You know that politics has been so monetized and militarized in this country so how many women have the strength and the army of boys to stand against the violence they perpetuate during elections? How many women have the deep pocket to match them but we have examples of women who have proven their mettle and they have jumped past the hurdles men put before them”, Mrs Anenih added