From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government has officially launched the Kaduna State Justice Transformation Strategy document for people-centered justice transformation in the state.

HiiL had in 2018 conducted a study in Nigeria and Kaduna was one of the states where the study was carried out. With several engagements around this, the 60-page strategy document is now ready to look at the prioritised needs that people encounter most often which are money disputes, police reform and crime.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, at the launch of the document at the Government House, Kaduna, remarked that every responsible government is interested in the imperative of a strong legal framework, with effective and efficient institutions.

According to her, since it assumed office in 2015, the El-Rufai led-government has anchored its reform agenda on many new laws and a few new agencies with many legislations being extensively and painstakingly reviewed and outmoded laws repealed.

“Our desire for and steady pursuit of a vibrant and functional justice system led to the domestication of the Justice Policy in 2018, serving as a roadmap for ongoing reforms over the past five years. Key areas of reform include a review of the legal framework and the strengthening of associated institutions.

“In 2017, Kaduna became the first State in the North to domesticate the Administration of Criminal Justice Law which repealed the Criminal Procedure Code used throughout Northern Nigeria. We also enacted a model Penal Code Law, in furtherance of agreements among the northern states regarding the desirability of such a step.

“Under our watch, the Kaduna State Government has taken several steps to strengthen key institutions across the justice sector. These include:

employment of 70 State counsels at the Ministry of Justice; creation of more magistrate courts, employment of additional magistrates to man the courts, increasing the jurisdictions of magistrates in monetary claims from N500,000 to N5m.

“Creation of small claims court to expedite adjudication on financial claims and speedy resolution for debt and disputes involving the recovery of monies, creation of a mediation center in the Ministry of Justice and in the three senatorial zones in the State which offer free legal services to the indigent,

creation of Sexual Assault Referral Centers to cater for victims of sexually related offenses”, she narrated.

Interpreting what the strategy document means, Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Kaduna State, Murtala Zubairu said the stakeholders “will sit, look at the possible ways of implementing those prioritised points strategically.

“Already, we have taken steps where we established small claims court which is a court you can go and resolve simple commercial disputes or liquidated demands within one day (minimum) and 60 days (maximum)”, he explained.