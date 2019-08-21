Lukman Olabiyi

The son-in-law to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Abdullahi Babalele, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he has been remanded by the Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged money laundering.

Babalele was released last Friday, after meeting the bail conditions imposed on him by Justice Nicholas Oweibo, after he pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of money laundering levelled against him by the anti-graft agency.

However, Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a partner in the law firm of Africa Law Practice (ALP), and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, who were also arraigned by the EFCC on separate charge, are yet to meet the bail conditions imposed on them by the court.

Ruling on the trio’s bail applications on Thursday last week, the judge said: “Bail is granted in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.