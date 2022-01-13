By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos Special Offence Court in Ikeja has ordered remand of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (Mompha), in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) custody pending hearing of his bail application.

The trial judge, Justice Mojisola Dada,ordered Mompha remand after he was arraigned on an eight count charges which borders on aiding internet fraud and being in possession of fraudulent documents.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations pressed against him by the commission.

After the plea of the defendant was taken by the court, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo,asked court for a trial date.

The defendant’s counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN),

informed the court that they have filed a bail application and same has been served on the prosecutor.

Responding to the bail application, Mr. Oyedepo asked for time to respond to the application.

After entertaining submission of counsel’s, Justice Dada adjourned till January 18, 2021 to hear and rule on the bail application.

Mompha had earlier been charged before Justice Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos vide charge No FHC/L/413C/19 by the EFCC and was subsequently admitted to bail .