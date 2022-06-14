From LAYI OLANREWAJU Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have expressed readiness to foster relationship in combating money laundering and drug related crimes.

This was the theme of discussion on Tuesday, when the Kwara State Commander of the NDLEA, Ibrahim A. Saidu, led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Michael Nzekwe at the Command’s Office along Catchment Road, GRA, Ilorin.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, Mr. Saidu said that the visit was to strengthen ties to help the two agencies deliver on their mandates.

“We are delighted to be here today. We have a lot to do together. The two agencies are mutually engaged in the business of securing Nigeria against fraud and I have told my officers not to be after drug related offences only, but to also be watchful and report evidence of money laundering to the EFCC”, he said.

“Not long ago, we have some of our officers trained at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja. That is part of the synergy that we are talking about. We are currently building the capacity of our men on money laundering, while boosting their competence in tackling drug related offences”, Saidu further said.

The NDLEA boss used the occasion to inform his EFCC counterpart of the recently launched “War Against Drug Abuse, WADA,” by President Muhammadu Buhari and called for support of the Commission in intensifying the campaign.

He also pledged his agency’s support for the EFCC, saying his officers were prepared to offer training assistance to the Commission’s staff at the Ilorin Zonal Command on the dangers of drug abuse and drug peddling.

Responding, ACE II Michael noted that the two agencies have more areas of convergence in their respective statutory mandates. This, according to him, is heavier on areas of terrorism financing and money laundering.

He identified drug peddling as the main source of terrorism financing, which, according to him, is among the core areas of focus for the EFCC.

The Zonal Commander disclosed that synergy and collaboration was part of the cardinal principles of the Commission in its fight against economic and financial crimes adding that the Ilorin Command was totally in alignment with that principle and will leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that corruption is reduced to the barest minimum in the three States under its control.

While thanking the NDLEA Commander and his team for the visit, ACE II Michael appreciated his offer to sensitize his men on drug abuse and its negative consequences saying, “Abdulrasheed Bawa led management in the EFCC frowns at corruption, indiscipline and drug abuse”.

He added that, “as brothers in the service of our Fatherland, we need to work together to ensure a well secured Nigeria because without Nigeria, there will neither be EFCC nor NDLEA. We should not get lost in the crowd. We need to be in contact from time to time to share ideas on how we can reduce drug abuse and other forms of criminality to the barest minimum”.