By Lukman Olabiyi

Former clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA), Adewale Taiwo Olatunji, yesterday testified against ex-Speaker Adeyemi Ikuforiji, in the alleged N673 million money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ikuforiji is standing trial alongside his former Personal Assistant, Oyebode Atoyebi, on 54 counts bordering on the alleged offences before the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Olatunji, 70, who identified himself as a retiree and former clerk of the LSHA, was led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Mr Ekene Iheanacho.

The witness identified the former speaker and his personal assistant in the dock.

He recalled receiving two letters from the EFCC; the first concerned the agency’s intention to investigate the HoA’s financial dealings. The second was an invitation to him to appear before the Commission in relation to the investigation.