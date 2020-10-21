A prosecution witness Kakwagh Ngunan, in the ongoing money laundering trial of Senator Bassey Albert by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC)has narrated how the senator, while as the Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State, received vehicles as gift from Olajide Omokore whose companies executed over N3billion contracts for the State government.

The EFCC is currently prosecuting Senator Albert before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for his alleged involvement in offences bordering on money laundering and being in possession of six vehicles worth N204 million, at the instance of one Olajide Omokore, whose companies allegedly executed contracts for the Akwa Ibom State government.

While being led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, M. S. Abubakar, Kakwagh, an operative of the EFCC, told the court that her team traced about N3billion payments from the Akwa Ibom State government and the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee(IMDLCC)to the accounts of Canwod Dredging Company Limited, Bay Atlantic Limited, Sahel Engineering, Power Nigeria Limited and Network Services Nigeria Limited allegedly linked to Jide Omokore.