Godwin Tsa Abuja

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina has explained that his continued absence in court for his trial was due to severe ill health.

Maina is standing trial before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court over allegation of fraud, abuse of public office and money laundering amounting to N2billion.

The prosecution, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleged that Maina abused his position as chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team by awarding fictitious contracts for purported biometric enrollment of pensioners, an offense that is punishable under Section 317(read in conjunction with section 316) of the Penal Code Act, Cap532, vol. 4, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007.

However, since the beginning of the new legal year, Maina, who is currently on bail, has not shown up in court for his trial. The development has caused the trial to suffer several adjournments.