From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Friday ordered the remand of a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, in prison, till the end of his trial.

Justice Okon Abang made the order after the prosecuting agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) produced him in court for his trial.

Maina, who is standing trial before the court on N2bn money laundering charges, had jumped bail and fled to Republic of Niger. He was however, extradited to Nigeria on Thursday by the police.

Before then, the court had revoked his bail and declared him wanted even as his trial continued in his absence. Maina, who last attended court in July 2020, was produced in court at 8.27 am on Friday, ahead of his trial.

The judge made the remand order on the strength of an application by the prosecution counsel for the EFCC, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said, “the defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail. So he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Adaji Abel, a lawyer, who newly took over Maina’s defence on Friday, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case. The judge acceded to the request and adjourned till December 8.