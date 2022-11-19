From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC), Israel Uwejeyan, has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) to re-arrest and re-prosecute Zamfara State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, over an alleged case of money laundering.

In a statement made available to Reporters on Saturday, NDYC who accused the anti-graft agency under the leadership of current chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa of the selective fight, noted that Dr Dauda was exonerated tactically over an N8 billion corruption case instituted against him, adding that there is need for Nigerians to know the outcome of the investigation.

The statement read: “We have been observing very closely, the dimension that the N8billion Money Laundering case involving Zamfara State PDP 2023 governorship candidate – Dr Dauda Lawal Dare is assuming.

“We are deeply disturbed by the tactical exoneration of Dr Dauda Lawal Dare from this N8billion Money Laundering case instituted against one of the daughters of Diezani Allison Madueke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“It is a source of worry for Nigerians of a good conscience, that in a matter that both Dr Dauda Lawal and Diezani’s daughter were expected to answer charges, everything seems to have been swept under the carpet. The EFCC owes all Nigerians and Buhari an explanation as to why and how this case disappeared from the public domain.

“The EFCC also needs to explain to all Nigerians and President Buhari how Dr Dauda Lawal eventually became emboldened to sue both the Federal Government and the EFCC, demanding for the refund of the money allegedly laundered, to the tune of N8billion as eventually ordered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria – to the tune of N8billion.

“It is strange that today, while Diezani is still battling litigation by the EFCC on the same matter, Dr Dauda is now a free man moving around with all sense of confidence because he probably thinks he is now above the law. Recall that he is even the flagbearer of PDP in Zamfara State.

“As a group, we frown at the involvement of the EFCC and consider this a pure case of selective justice against Diezani.

“On the other hand, we believe that President Buhari as a leader who belongs to nobody and belongs to everybody will ensure justice is allowed to take its full course by way of re-prosecution so that Dr Dauda Lawal will face the full weight of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We also urge the international community to prevail on the Federal Government, on ensuring that the PDP governorship candidate is re-arrested and re-prosecuted in the interest of the rule of law, fairness and justice.”