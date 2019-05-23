Business mogul, Femi Otedola has assured that money would be no impediment in the way of providing former Nigeria captain, Christian Chukwu with adequate medical and post-medical care.

The Chairman of Forte Oil, who had earlier made a contribution of $50,000 to the medicare of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations –winning team captain and former Super Eagles’ coach made this statement, when he paid Chukwu a visit at the Wellington Hospital, Circus Road, St. John’s Woods in London.

“I want to thank you for your effort, regarding the medical attention to our beloved ‘Chairman’. Please continue to do your best. I want to say here and now and for the avoidance of doubt, that money will not be an impediment to his treatment.”

Also present during the visit were President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick and ‘Chairman’ Chukwu’s wife, Lilian Nkeiruka.

Dr. Leye Ajayi, a renowned urologist, who was also consultant to Otedola’s late father, Sir Michael Otedola, as well as Dr. Katherine Piggott (an oncologist) and Dr. Evadney Keith (a cardiologist) are the medical crew taking care of Christian Chukwu, who also coached the Super Eagles between 2002-2005.