For budding actress and fashion entrepreneur, Ebun Hodo, money overrides love.

According to the fair-complexioned script interpreter, money, not love will determine whom she’ll marry. She told Saturday Sun: “I’m still single by choice. If it comes to admirers, I have thousands of them. I’m just taking my time and also praying for God to guide me. I can marry for money. I love money and if my love for money will make you find me unattractive, then let it be. It is my choice. Let’s be sincere to ourselves, is it love you’ll use to take care of your kids and family? If not, then there’s nothing to talk about here. Money overrides love. Money turns me on anytime, any day.”

Hodo, who is the CEO of Hodees Clothing, also affirmed that women from her state, Cross River, are the best in Nigeria. “Ladies from Cross River State are the most beautiful in Nigeria. We are always been mistaken for Igbo because of our (fair) complexion and beauty. But in all ramifications, we are the best. We are industrious, decent, kind-hearted, intelligent, and blessed with good cooking skills. Even in the other room, nobody can beat us. We are very good in bed. So, my partner should know the right spot to touch, not riding for hours. Guys should know that riding a lady for one to five hours is boring. 30 to 40 minutes is fine,” she said.

