From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 33-year-old, Afeez Odusanya, arrested by the Osun State Security Network, ‘Amotekun,’ in Osogbo, on Wednesday, while extracying teeth of corpses, has said money ritual is not real.

He advised those struggling to do money ritual, particularly the youths, to desist, saying he had made several efforts but all to no avail.

The suspecte, who was arrested by the Amotekun corps while extracting teeth of corpses at a burial ground, confessed to the crime.

He said he had wanted to do money ritual since 2016 and all efforts he had made since then did not yield any good result.

He confessed that he evacuated two corpses in 2016 before he was arrested after the third attempt at the Ilesa burial ground, Osogbo.

“I was caught after I evacuated a corpse at a burial ground in Ilesha which I wanted to use for money ritual. I have been evacuating corpses since 2016 and removing their parts for money ritual purposes but the rites usually fail. I evacuated corpses at Sagamu, Ogun State but I was caught in Osun while trying to remove the teeth of a corpse.

“It takes me about 30 minutes to remove the teeth from the corpse. It takes me lesser time with my previous experiences.

“I will advise other youths attempting to venture into money ritual to desist from it because it is not real,” he added.

The Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, said the suspect will be handed over to the security for prosecution.