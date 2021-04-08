From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday paraded four persons over allegation of selling and buying of human heart for N10,000 in the state for money rituals.

They were among 56 suspected criminals over offences ranging from armed robbery, defilement, kidnapping, burglary, unlawful possession of human parts, and trans-border car snatching.

The suspects were paraded by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, at the headquarters of the command, Eleyele, Ibadan.

She gave the names of the four suspects allegedly involved in buying and selling of human parts as Jimoh Sabiku, 35; Adesola David, 24; Bello Waheed, 45; Habeeb Musa, 34; Musibau Aroju, 51.

The suspect also comprised 31 persons arrested in connection with civil disturbance in Ibadan, the state capital, within the past three days.

“Information received that some miscreants at different locations within Ibadan metropolis are attacking innocent citizens disposing them of their personal effect with stones and dangerous weapons.

“In the process, it was discovered that the miscreants had set ablaze an unregistered mini-truck and a male corpse, identified with the alias ‘Yellow’ was discovered on the street to have died of suspected pellet wounds from gunshot injuries. Thirty-one suspected persons were arrested in connection to the case,” Onadeko stated.

Speaking on the transaction of human heart for N10,000, Onadeko explained that the suspects were traveling along Igbeti-Igboho Road on Oke-Ogun axis of the state, when police caught two among them.

According to her, “Sometime in the month of January, 2021 one Jimoh Sabiku approached one Musibaudeen Aroju that he needed a human heart for money ritual of which the said Musibaudeen Aroju replied him that he would introduce a person that could get the human heart for him.

“He thereafter introduced one Alfa Taofeek Karile to the said Jimoh Sabiku. The said Alfa Taofeek thereafter got the human heart to Jimoh Sabiku at Saki town on Thursday 18th March, 2021 at the sum of N10,000.

“On 19th March, 2021, the said Adesola David was intercepted while on Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AYE 125 QE by men of Federal Highway Patrol team, who were on Stop and Search duty at forest area along Igbeti-Igboho Road, when the said Adesola David together with one Habib Musa were searched. The heart suspected to be human heart was found on them.

“However, the Alfa Taofeek who sold the heart suspected to be human heart to one Jimoh Sabiku at the rate of N10,000 is now at large and effort is being intensified to arrest him.”