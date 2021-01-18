MoneyCentral Media Limited has launched its print publication in addition to its online news, analysis and data platform. www.moneycentral.com.ng.

MoneyCentral focuses on the most authentic financial and business news, research and data analytics, as well as a forum with a particular goal of reaching a younger audience.

The first edition of the print publication which hit the newsstands on Monday, January 18 is a collection of well researched stories, investigations, analysis and market intelligence for young people, investors, shareholders, regulators, small and big businesses, providing them with the knowledge and information to help with their business decisions.

Editor of MoneyCentral’s print and online platforms Bala Augie said: “With MoneyCentral there are no fillers, just deep analysis, insight and market moving news. We are building a team of young motivated analysts, who will be producing great stories on a daily and weekly basis that gives our readers the inside knowledge to help grow their money. We believe our unique content speaks for itself.”

The promoters of MoneyCentral have more than 15 years combined experience in financial journalism and hope to bring a fresh angle to coverage of the biggest issues confronting the private sector, business owners, young people, as well as regulators.